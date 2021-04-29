Assam Exit Polls: 3 Surveys Predict Marginal Majority for NDA

As per the CVoter survey, NDA is projected to win 65 of the 126 Assembly seats. Both India Today- Axis My India and Republic-CNX predicted a majority for the BJP-led alliance as well.

According to the CVoter survey, the UPA is expected to register a significant gain of the vote share from 31% in 2016 to 48.8% in 2021.

Assam saw its three-phase Assembly election conclude on 6 April.

The main contest is between the Congress’ alliance with three Left parties and six regional and local parties, termed ‘Mahajot’, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, informally called ‘Mitrajot’.