Assam Exit Polls: 3 Surveys Predict Marginal Majority for NDA
As per the CVoter survey, NDA is projected to win 65 of the 126 Assembly seats. Both India Today- Axis My India and Republic-CNX predicted a majority for the BJP-led alliance as well.
According to the CVoter survey, the UPA is expected to register a significant gain of the vote share from 31% in 2016 to 48.8% in 2021.
Assam saw its three-phase Assembly election conclude on 6 April.
The main contest is between the Congress’ alliance with three Left parties and six regional and local parties, termed ‘Mahajot’, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, informally called ‘Mitrajot’.
- The results of the Assam Assembly elections will be declared on 2 May
- The elections in the state were held from 27 March to 6 April, in three phases
- Jailed activist and prominent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi and other candidates of his party, Raijor Dal, fought the elections as Independents
- During the last Assembly elections in 2016, the BJP had allied with AGP and BPF, which have three ministers in the Assam Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
3 Surveys Predict BJP-led Alliance to Likely Retain Power in Assam
The BJP-led alliance is likely to retain power in Assam, according to three exit poll surveys.
CVoter Vote Projection
According to the CVoter survey, 42.9 percent of votes are expected to go to the BJP-led alliance. The UPA is expected to register a significant gain of the vote share from 31% in 2016 to 48.8% in 2021. The remaining 8.3 percent are expected to go to Others.
Today's Chanakya Seat Projection
BJP-led Alliance: 70 ± 9 Seats
Congress-led Alliance: 56 ± 9 Seats
Others 00 ± 3 Seats
India Today - Axis My India and Republic-CNX Predict Majority for NDA
According to the India Today - Axis My India exit poll, BJP-led alliance in Assam is expected to get a majority with 75 to 85 seats, the Congress-led Mahajot alliance to win 40 to 50 seats and Others to win one to 4 seats in the Assembly.
Meanwhile, Republic - CNX exit poll also projects BJP-led alliance to win a majority with 74 to 84 seats, while Congress-led mahajot alliance is projected to win 40 to 50 and Others will win one to 3 seats.
