Assam Exit Polls: 3 Surveys Predict Marginal Majority for NDA

Assam
As per the CVoter survey, NDA is projected to win 65 of the 126 Assembly seats. Both India Today- Axis My India and Republic-CNX predicted a majority for the BJP-led alliance as well.

According to the CVoter survey, the UPA is expected to register a significant gain of the vote share from 31% in 2016 to 48.8% in 2021.

Assam saw its three-phase Assembly election conclude on 6 April.

The main contest is between the Congress’ alliance with three Left parties and six regional and local parties, termed ‘Mahajot’, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, informally called ‘Mitrajot’.

Snapshot
  • The results of the Assam Assembly elections will be declared on 2 May
  • The elections in the state were held from 27 March to 6 April, in three phases
  • Jailed activist and prominent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi and other candidates of his party, Raijor Dal, fought the elections as Independents
  • During the last Assembly elections in 2016, the BJP had allied with AGP and BPF, which have three ministers in the Assam Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
8:23 PM , 29 Apr
KEY EVENT

3 Surveys Predict BJP-led Alliance to Likely Retain Power in Assam

The BJP-led alliance is likely to retain power in Assam, according to three exit poll surveys.

8:07 PM , 29 Apr
KEY EVENT

CVoter Vote Projection

According to the CVoter survey, 42.9 percent of votes are expected to go to the BJP-led alliance. The UPA is expected to register a significant gain of the vote share from 31% in 2016 to 48.8% in 2021. The remaining 8.3 percent are expected to go to Others.

7:54 PM , 29 Apr
KEY EVENT

Today's Chanakya Seat Projection

BJP-led Alliance: 70 ± 9 Seats
Congress-led Alliance: 56 ± 9 Seats
Others 00 ± 3 Seats

7:34 PM , 29 Apr
KEY EVENT

India Today - Axis My India and Republic-CNX Predict Majority for NDA

According to the India Today - Axis My India exit poll, BJP-led alliance in Assam is expected to get a majority with 75 to 85 seats, the Congress-led Mahajot alliance to win 40 to 50 seats and Others to win one to 4 seats in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Republic - CNX exit poll also projects BJP-led alliance to win a majority with 74 to 84 seats, while Congress-led mahajot alliance is projected to win 40 to 50 and Others will win one to 3 seats.


Published: 29 Apr 2021, 6:27 PM IST

