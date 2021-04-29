WB Exit Polls Predict Marginal Win for TMC, Massive Gains for BJP
Catch live updates from all the exit polls for the West Bengal Assembly elections here.
After the conclusion of the eighth and final phase of polling for the Assembly Elections on Thursday, 29 April, the fate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was predicted by several exit polls with all expecting massive gains for the BJP in the state.
The TMC, as per the CVoter Exit Poll, is projected to secure a narrow win with 158 seats, with a loss of around 53 seats as compared to the 2016 elections. Meanwhile, the BJP is expected to win around 115 seats, a massive jump from the 3 seats it won in 2016.
The Republic-CNX poll predicted a range for both the parties, while predicting a victory for the BJP in the state. While the TMC is predicted to win 128-138 seats, the BJP is expected to cross the halfway mark of 146 with 138-148 seats.
- Voting for the eight-phase election in the state concluded on 29 April
- The results for the elections will be declared on 2 May
- Several polls in the past have predicted a neck-and-neck battle between the BJP and the TMC, with Mamata Banerjee returning to power with a marginal majority
CVoter: Region-Wise Seat Share Projections
- Deltaic Region: TMC to get 14 Seats, BJP 12
- Greater Kolkata Region: TMC to get 38 seats, BJP 17
- Highlands: TMC to get 26 seats, BJP 24
- North Border Region: TMC to get 30 seats, BJP 21
- Northern Hills: BJP to get 15 seats, TMC 12
- Southern Plains: TMC to get 38 seats, BJP 16
Meanwhile, INC + Left are projected to get one seat in Greater Kolkata Region, three in Highlands, 12 in North Border Region, one in Northern Hills and two in Southern Plains.
Republic-CNX Predicts Neck & Neck Competition
Republic-CNX has projected a neck and neck competition, with the BJP securing 138-148 seats and TMC 128-138.
- BJP: 138-148
- TMC: 128-138
- Left+: 11-21
Republic TV has, however, also announced that the exit poll figures are only as per 1 pm on Thursday, 29 April, and can be expected to change.
CVoter: Phase-Wise Seat Projection
- Phase 1: BJP leads, winning 15 seats
- Phase 2: TMC leads, winning 16 seats
- Phase 3: TMC leads, winning 19 seats
- Phase 4: TMC and BJP tie, winning 21 seats each
- Phase 5: TMC leads, winning 25 seats
- Phase 6: TMC leads, winning 27 seats
- Phase 7: TMC leads, winning 21 seats
- Phase 8: TMC leads, winning 15 seats
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.