WB Exit Polls Predict Marginal Win for TMC, Massive Gains for BJP

After the conclusion of the eighth and final phase of polling for the Assembly Elections on Thursday, 29 April, the fate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was predicted by several exit polls with all expecting massive gains for the BJP in the state.

The TMC, as per the CVoter Exit Poll, is projected to secure a narrow win with 158 seats, with a loss of around 53 seats as compared to the 2016 elections. Meanwhile, the BJP is expected to win around 115 seats, a massive jump from the 3 seats it won in 2016.

The Republic-CNX poll predicted a range for both the parties, while predicting a victory for the BJP in the state. While the TMC is predicted to win 128-138 seats, the BJP is expected to cross the halfway mark of 146 with 138-148 seats.