TN Exit Polls: DMK-Cong Projected to Sweep Polls With 160+ Seats
Catch live updates for all the exit polls for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections here.
As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was lifted on Thursday, 29 April, after polling concluded in West Bengal, several exit poll surveys predicted the outcome of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with each one predicting a massive victory for the DMK-Congress alliance.
The Republic-CNX and the CVoter exit polls predicted that the UPA will secure around 160 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance will grab 58 to 70 seats.
And while the News24-Chanakya survey projected that the DMK alliance will secure around 164-186 seats, the India Today-Axis My India poll pegged a higher number for the alliance at around 175 to 195 seats.
If the predictions are to be believed, MK Stalin will become the new chief minister of the state.
- CVoter, Republic-CNX and other surveys predict a win for DMK
- The voting in Tamil Nadu took place in a single phase on 6 April
- The results will be declared on 2 May
- While a AIADMK victory would mean inroads for the BJP in the state, a DMK victory would mark MK Stalin’s first stint as chief minister
India Today-Axis My India Projects a Higher Seat Count for DMK Alliance
The India Today-Axis My India survey has projected the DMK’s win with around 175-195 seats. The AIADMK-led alliance is predicted to secure 38-54 seats, while the MNM is set to win 0-2 seats.
News24-Chanakya Predicts Around 164-186 Seats For DMK's Win
According to the News24-Chanakya exit polls, the DMK-Congress alliance is set to win around 164-186 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance is projected to win around 46-68 seats.
DMK-Congress to Dominate Tamil Nadu With 166 Seats, CVoter Predicts
The CVoter exit polls have predicted that the DMK-led UPA alliance will come to power, securing 166 seats in the Assembly elections. Whereas, the AIADMK-BJP alliance will secure around 64 seats. Kamal Haasan’s MNM is predicted to win 0 to 2 seats.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
08:15 PM, 29 AprIndia Today-Axis My India Projects a Higher Seat Count for DMK Alliance
07:55 PM, 29 AprNews24-Chanakya Predicts Around 164-186 Seats For DMK's Win
07:39 PM, 29 AprDMK-Congress to Dominate Tamil Nadu With 166 Seats, CVoter Predicts
07:35 PM, 29 AprRepublic-CNX Project DMK's Win With 160-170 Seats