Kerala: 4 Major Exit Polls Predict Left Return, Big Defeat For UDF
Catch all the live updates from the exit polls for the Kerala Assembly elections here.
Four major exit poll surveys – CVoter, India Today-My Axis, Today’s Chanakya and Republic-CNX – predict a return of Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in Kerala in the 140-seat battle against Congress-led opposition.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had campaigned extensively in the state, is an MP from Wayanad.
A two-cornered fight between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state saw the BJP and other smaller parties trying to gain votes and seats in the Assembly.
Snapshot
- The LDF is looking to make history by winning a second consecutive term
- The UDF is trying to regain lost ground in the state and come back to power after a gap of five years
- Kerala’s Assembly election was held on 6 April and saw a voter turnout of 73.58 percent
- All of the state’s 140 constituencies voted in a single phase, with 957 candidates in the fray
- The results for the Assembly elections will be declared on 2 May
- In the 2016 Assembly polls, LDF won 91 seats, UDF won 47 and one seat each was won by the BJP and an Independent candidate
Published: 29 Apr 2021, 6:10 PM IST
