Exclusive: 4 Clips Show Police Vandalising CCTV, Property at Jamia

Camera 2

This camera shows footage from the entrance of the university's old library. Policemen can be seen beating up the students and later breaking the camera.

Camera 3

Another clip shows a cop breaking a table in the reading hall of the old library to use a part of it as a stick. Another policeman then attempts to hit a CCTV camera with a lathi before throwing a nearby chair at it and missing.

Camera 4

Cops in the reading hall try to pull students from behind the table and attack them with lathis. One student clings to his table and refuses to part with it.

A war of words broke out between the Delhi Police and students of Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday, 16 February, after the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Saturday released CCTV footage which they claim is from 15 December 2019 when the Delhi Police had entered their campus after protests against the CAA-NRC turned violent.

Soon after the JCC released the footage, the Delhi Police released a new CCTV footage purportedly showing students entering the Old Reading Hall in the MA/MPhil Department of the university, allegedly carrying stones in their hands.