'Excise Duty on Fuel Will Not Be Reduced,' Says FM Sitharaman, Blames UPA Govt

Amid record-high prices of fuel, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday, 16 August, that the excise duty on petrol and diesel will not be reduced, 'due to Oil Bonds', floated by the UPA government, and added that 'the burden has come to our government'.

Sitharaman explained that the UPA government had reduced fuel prices by issuing Oil Bonds of Rs 1.44 lakh crores.

She was quoted as saying, “I can't go by the trickery that was played by previous UPA government. Due to Oil Bonds, the burden has come to our government, that's why we are unable to reduce prices of petrol and diesel,” news agency ANI reported.