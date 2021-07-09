Explained | India's Dispute With Cairn Energy & $1.7 Billion Arbitration Award

Cairn Energy’s move comes after the arbitration tribunal in The Hague had ruled in December 2020 that the Indian government must pay $1.2 billion plus taxes to the oil and gas firm, which after penalties and interests, now amounts to about $1.7 billion.

To enforce the $1.7 billion arbitration award on the Indian government, Cairn has registered the arbitration award in other international jurisdictions, including the US, the UK, Canada, Singapore, Mauritius, France and the Netherlands.

What is the restrospective tax dispute? What are some other cases? Here’s all you need to know.