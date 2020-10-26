Coal Scam: Ex-Union Min Dilip Ray Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
The special CBI court also awarded 3-year jail terms to two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at the time.
Former Union minister Dilip Ray was on Monday, 26 October, sentenced to three years in jail by a Delhi court in a case related to irregularities in Jharkhand coal block allocation in 1999.
The special CBI court also awarded three-year jail terms to two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at the time, PTI reported.
The former Minister of State (MoS) for Coal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and five others were convicted in the case on 6 October, with the court noting that they conspired together, beyond all reasonable doubt, to procure allocation of the coal block.
The case pertains to the allocation of 105.153 hectares of non-nationalised and abandoned coal mining area in Jharkhand’s Giridih district to Castron Technologies Limited by the 14th Screening Committee of the Ministry of Coal in 1999.
Besides Ray, two former senior officials of the Ministry of Coal – Pradip Kumar Banerjee, the then Additional Secretary, and Nitya Nand Gautam, former advisor (Projects) – Castron Technologies Limited and its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla, and Castron Mining Limited, had also been found guilty.
(With inputs from PTI, IANS and ANI.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.