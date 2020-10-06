Jharkhand Coal Scam: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray Convicted

Special Judge Bharat Parashar of Rouse Avenue Court concluded that it is "beyond shadows of all reasonable doubts that all the convicts conspired together so as to procure allocation of a captive coal block -- Brahmadiha coal block -- in favour of Castron Technologies Limited."

The court held them guilty of offences under 120-B (criminal conspiracy) 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Besides this, Mahesh Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Limited were also held guilty for the offences under 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The arguments on the quantum of sentence to the convicts will be heard by the court on 14 October.

As many as 51 witnesses were examined in the case.