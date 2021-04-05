Ex-Maha HM Deshmukh Likely to Challenge CBI Probe in SC: Sources

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is likely to move the Supreme Court to challenge the Bombay High Court order of a preliminary Centra Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation against him over alleged corruption and malpractices, sources told The Quint.

Soon after tendering his resignation on Monday, 5 April, Deshmukh left for Delhi to meet top Supreme Court advocates to challenge the HC order, sources said.

The probe was ordered by the HC on Monday over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s plea levelling allegations of corruption, extortion, and other malpractices against Deshmukh.

The plea was filed by Singh after he was transferred from the post of Mumbai CP amid the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare probe.