Pawar’s PA to Maha HM: NCP’s Dilip Walse Patil Replaces Deshmukh

One of the senior-most leaders of the NCP, Patil began his career as a personal assistant to Sharad Pawar. Patil is a six-time MLA from the Ambegao constituency of Pune.

Between 1999 and 2009, Patil has held several portfolios like Finance and Planning, Energy, Higher Technical and Medical Education.

Patil was the pro tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly after the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government fell in 2019. He is considered a veteran with regards to the functioning of the Maharashtra Assembly.

He was reportedly the first choice for the post in 2019 after the government was formed but he had rejected it citing health reasons.