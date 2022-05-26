Karti Chidambaram at CBI Headquarters in Connection With Probe Into Visa Scam
He has been accused of allegedly helping Chinese nationals get visas by flouting rules.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday, 26 May, arrived at the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged visa scam case.
He, along with others, has been accused of allegedly helping Chinese nationals get visas by flouting rules.
"I have not facilitated a single Chinese national in getting a visa," K Chidambaram said on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.
Karti Chidambaram had to appear before the CBI on Wednesday by 11 am, but he did not join the probe. Following that, the CBI once again summoned him to join the investigation.
S Bhaskararaman, his Chartered Accountant, is currently under the custodial remand of the CBI after he was arrested by the bureau in connection with the case on Wednesday, following questioning on Tuesday, PTI reported officials as saying.
According to IANS, the CBI has said that Chidambaram will be confronted.
The CBI had registered a fresh case against Karti over alleged foreign remittances between 2010 and 2014, when his father P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.
According to the FIR, Karti and his associate S Bhaskararaman received remittances from a top executive of Vedanta Group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), which was tasked with establishing a power plant in Punjab.
Officials had indicated that the MP allegedly aided in granting visas to 250 Chinese nationals for the project, after receiving illegal payments of Rs 50 lakh.
ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Karti
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram for his alleged involvement in a bribes-for-visa scam, news agencies reported officials as saying.
The case was registered under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
(With inputs from ANI, IANS, and PTI.)
