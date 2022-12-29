'No Elgar Parishad Link': What Ex-Cop's Statement on Bhima Koregaon Shows

It has been four years since arrests began in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Subsequently, 16 civil society members including poets, academics, journalists, lawyers and activists were put behind bars.

Presently, three of the accused are out on bail (medical, default and on merits) and one is under house arrest because of his crumbling health conditions.

But the others continue to languish in custody. Trial too is yet to begin in their case.

One of the accused, Father Stan Swamy, a Jesuit priest, died as an incarcerated undertrial in 2021.

Highlighting indications of their innocence, several global rights bodies have repeatedly demanded the release of all the undertrials in the Bhima Koregaon case.

And reports suggesting their innocence are aplenty.

Most recently, on 20 December, a former policeman in charge of law and order on the day the Bhima Koregaon violence transpired stated: