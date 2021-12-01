UAPA Accused Sudha Bharadwaj Gets Bail; Here's the Story of Her Incarceration

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

Sudha Bharadwaj, a human rights lawyer, defending India’s indigenous communities, and a protector of worker’s rights, had been serving pre-trial detention since August 2018, until the Bombay High Court accepted her bail plea on 1 December.

"It is declared that Sudha Bharadwaj ... is entitled to be released on default bail under section 167(2) read with Section 43-D(2) of UAPA," the high court's order reads.