Supreme Court Grants Bail to Varavara Rao on Medical Grounds, Lifts Time Bar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 10 August, granted regular bail to activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case, on medical grounds.

"Matter has not even been taken up for framing of charges and the discharge applications by accused and others are also pending. The medical condition of Rao has not improved over period of time so that bail granted is withdrawn. We thus find P Varavara Rao is entitled to bail on medical grounds. We thus delete the para limiting the bail to a period of time," a bench led by UU Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat said.

However, the court said that its order will not have any impact on the cases of the other Bhima Koregaon accused or that of Rao on merits, Bar and Bench reported.