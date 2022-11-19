ADVERTISEMENT
Bhima Koregaon: Gautam Navlakha Released From Jail, to Be Under House Arrest
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Gautam Navlakha to be shifted to house arrest from jail for a month.
i
Activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, was released from Taloja jail and handed over to Navi Mumbai police for house arrest on Saturday, 19 November 2022.
This comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday, 10 November, allowed Navlakha to be shifted to house arrest from jail for a month.
