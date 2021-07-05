Elgar Parishad Case: Activist Stan Swamy Dies of Cardiac Arrest

In May, Swamy’s health had deteriorated, leading to civil society groups urging the authorities to bring him immediate medical attention. Following this, he was hospitalised. He had tested positive for COVID-19 during hospitalisation.



Following this, the High Court, had on 17 June had instructed for Swamy to be hospitalised till 5 July.

The National Human Rights Commission on 5 July had issued a notice to the Maharashtra government seeking that ‘every possible effort’ is made to provide medical care and treatment to Stan Swamy.

The People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR), in an open letter to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court had also highlighted Swamy's urgent plea and his "irreversibly deteriorating health", has asked the Chief Justice to intervene in the matter and allow him mental and physical relief.