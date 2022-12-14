Fr Stan Swamy's Computer was Hacked, Evidence was Planted: US Report
US-based forensic firm has claimed that Fr Swamy's computer was hacked to plant evidence against him.
A US-based digital forensics firm which had examined the electronic copy of Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy's computer, claims that his system was hacked.
The incident which was reported by The Washington Post, also claims that Fr Stan Swamy and his co-defendants were framed in the case, with Arsenal Consulting, the firm headquartered in Massachusetts indicating that evidence used against Fr Swamy in the Bhima-Koregaon case in 2018 was actually planted by an unidentified technophile.
What does The WaPo Report Say?
The Washington Post quoting the Arsenal Consulting claims:
Starting from 2014, until his arrest in 2019, Fr Stan Swamy's computer was hacked.
Fr Swamy was targeted using extensive malware for 5 years, with
hacker gaining complete access over his computer.
More than 44 incriminating documents were planted in the computer during this period.
These 'planted' documents were cited by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in a the Bhima-Koregoan case, leading to the arrest of Fr Stan Swamy.
So, What is the nature of these planted documents?
The report claims that these documents were planted in Fr Swamy's computer to frame him under UAPA Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.
Some of the documents reported to have been planted are:
Guide of encrypted data communication on GSM network
Letter by SS (presumed Stan Swamy) written to one 'Vijayan Dada', seeking action and capture of senior BJP leaders in Jharkhand.
Excel sheet of manpower and weaponry of People's Liberation Guerilla and documents detailing strategy and tactics of Indian revolution.
Arsenal Consulting also asserts that the above three documents are part of 41 more, which were planted by the hacker, and was used by the NIA and government agencies as evidence against Swamy and others in the Bhima-Koregaon case.
The same unidentified hacker also planted:
30 documents in Rona Wilson's computer, and
14 documents in Surendra Gadling's computer.
Both the Wilson and Gadling are accused of having Maoist links and are also charged in the Bhima-Koregaon case.
The fact that all three activists were targeted by a single hacker was confirmed by Arsenal Consulting, who examined the command & control servers, NetWire configurations and passwords of the hacker.
Meanwhile, two experts who consulted with The Washington Post also concluded that that Arsenal's study was sound, and that the hacker indeed infiltrated Fr Stan Swamy's computer.
Fr Stan Swamy was Jesuit priest based in Jharkhand. The 84-year-old priest and activist was an under trail in the Bhima-Koregaon case, where he he was denied bail despite pleading for medical care.
He was charged with criminal conspiracy, sedition, and was also booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He died at the hospital on 5 July 2021, after suffering from Parkinsons and other age-related illness.
His death following the denial of bail received widespread criticism, with many civil rights groups accusing the National Investigating Agency of being 'inhuman and politically motivated in their approach'. However, after Fr Swamy's death a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson had said that his detention was considered following due process of law.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from what-we-know
Topics: Dalit Elgar Parishad Bhima Koregaon Case
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.