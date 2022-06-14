Enrolment Numbers Dip in Private Schools, Increase in Govt Schools Due to COVID

The economic slowdown due to the pandemic severely impacted the livelihoods of households, especially of those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This meant that many households could not afford private schools, despite the majority of private schools in India being low-cost.

"While there are no national studies explaining this shift from private to government schools," anecdotal evidence suggests that with the "loss of family income among households, affordability of private sector fees has been difficult," said Kiran Bhatty, a senior visiting fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, and previously the national coordinator for the Right To Education Act at the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

During 2017-18, average household expenditure per student in private-unaided schools was six times higher than that in government schools, show calculations based on the latest estimates from the National Sample Survey.

A study conducted across five states during 2020 found that nearly half of the surveyed parents sending their children to private schools spent 20 percent of their income on school fees and 39 percent of the parents reported a hike in school fees. Many parents were pressured to make school fee payments and were charged fees for uniforms despite schools being closed during the pandemic.