Budget 2022: India’s COVID-Hit Education Sector Needed Much, Much More

Again, the Union government has not given much importance to the education sector in the Union Budget. While the government has allocated Rs 63,449.37 crore to the Department of School Education and Literacy, an increase of about Rs 9,000 crore over the current year, Rs 40,828 crore has been allocated to the Higher Education Department, an increase of 6.6 per cent.

Though the Finance Minister has announced a digital university and 200 TV channels under the e-Vidya scheme, there is little mention of improving schools’ digital infrastructure to make up for the learning loss incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A slew of challenges have emerged post-COVID-19, and the government should have focused on those.