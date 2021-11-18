Government School Enrollments Rose by 6% During the Pandemic: ASER 2021 Report

Pratham's 16th Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021 was launched on Wednesday, 17 November. The report surveyed 75,253 children in the age group of 5-16 across 25 states and three Union territories.

The report analysed the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns on schooling. "With schools being closed since March 2020, understanding the effect of the pandemic on schools, families and children was crucial," the report said.

Among other things the report found that the enrollment of students has gone down in private schools and increased in government schools. It also found that more children across the country, other than Kerala, have taken up private tuition classes.