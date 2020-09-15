No Education for 80% Govt School Students Since Lockdown: Survey

Over 80 percent children enrolled in government schools did not receive any form of education since the lockdown period, while only 20 percent teachers of government schools were trained for delivering classes online, reveals a survey conducted by Oxfam India across five Indian states.

Titled Status Report – Government and Private Schools During COVID-19, the study survey is based on responses of 1,158 parents across private and government schools in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. It also incorporates the responses of over 488 government school teachers based on interviews conducted between May to June 2020.