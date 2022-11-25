TNEB Aadhaar Link Online: How to Link Aadhaar Card with TANGEDCO E-Bill
TANGEDCO has made it compulsory for the electricity consumers to link Aadhar card with TNEB.
If you are a TNEB consumer and you haven't yet linked your TNEB account with your Aadhaar card, you will face challenges in the future payments of your electricity bills. Thus people who have not linked their TNEB Account with Aadhar number, they should do it at once. TANGEDCO Aadhar linking is important else your further bill payment may not be done properly. TANGEDCO has made it compulsory for all the consumers to link their Aadhar card with their TNEB account to get their subsidy.
TANGEDCO offices are refusing to collect current consumption (CC) charge from consumers whose consumer number are not linked with Aadhaar. Thus, here are steps you can follow to link your Aadhaar card with TNEB.
As per the reports, there are lakhs of power consumers who are not able to pay their bills, offline or online over the issues related to linking of Aadhaar card with their electricity service number. TANGEDCO has even extended the due date for paying bills by two days though no official announcement has been made as of yet.
How to Link Aadhar Card with TNEB Online?
The consumer will have to visit the official website of TNEB at https://nsc.tnebltd.gov.in/adharupload/
There will be a form for Aadhar linking where in you will have to enter your TANGEDCO Service Connection Number.
you will have to confirm your mobile number by generating OTP.
Enter OTP and verify your TANGEDCO account.
Enter the Occupants details.
Enter your Aadhar card number that is to be linked with the TANGEDCO Account.
Enter your name as it is on the Aadhar.
Upload your Aadhar ID.
Submit the form and download the acknowledgement receipt.
Topics: TANGEDCO TNEB TNEB Aadhar linking
