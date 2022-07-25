'Proof That Poor Can Dream': Highlights From Prez Droupadi Murmu's 1st Address
Droupadi Murmu was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the Central Hall of Parliament.
Scripting history, Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th president of India – the first tribal person to hold the highest Constitutional post – on Monday, 25 July.
After taking the oath, Murmu addressed the nation from the Central Hall of Parliament, and said, "Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all the fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities."
She also emphasised that she would work for the interests of women, youth, and the tribal community in India while holding the top post.
Here are the key highlights from her address:
It is also a coincidence that my political career started when the country was celebrating its 50th year of independence. And today, in the 75th year of independence, I have got this new responsibility.
I started my life journey from a small tribal village in Odisha. From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to get elementary education. But despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter of my village to go to college.
It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India.
With the spirit of world welfare, I will always be ready to work with full devotion and dedication to live up to the trust of all of you.
'Achievement of Every Poor in India'
Reaching the post of president is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India.
My election is proof that the poor in India can dream and fulfil those dreams.
Today, I assure all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount for me.
On Women & Tribal Community
Many heroines like Rani Lakshmibai, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Rani Gaidinlu and Rani Chennamma had given new heights to the role of women power in nation defense and nation building.
From Santhal revolution, Paika revolution to Kol revolution and Bhil revolution, the tribal contribution in the freedom struggle was further strengthened. We were inspired by the sacrifice of 'Dharti Aaba' Lord Birsa Munda ji for social upliftment and patriotism.
In 75 years as a parliamentary democracy, India has carried forward the resolve of progress through participation and consensus. In our country full of diversities, we are active in building 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat' by adopting many languages, religions, sects, food habits, lifestyles and customs.
I want all our sisters and daughters to be empowered more and more and they continue to increase their contribution in every field of the country.
I have been born in that tribal tradition which has carried on life in harmony with nature for thousands of years. I have realised the importance of forests and water bodies in my life. We take necessary resources from nature and serve nature with equal reverence.
The Oath-Taking Ceremony
Murmu was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at a grand ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. It was followed by a 21-gun salute.
The ceremony saw the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, members of the Council of Ministers, state governors, chief ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government.
Earlier in the morning, Murmu met President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term ended on Sunday, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Before that, she had visited Rajghat, where she paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate, won the presidential election on Thursday, 21 July.
While she secured 2,824 first preference votes, valued at 6,76,803, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha garnered 1,877 first preference votes, valued at 3,80,177.
Vehicular movement was restricted in Lutyens Delhi on Monday in view of the swearing-in ceremony. The construction work of the new Parliament building was also halted for the oath-taking.
