'Proof That Poor Can Dream': Highlights From Prez Droupadi Murmu's 1st Address

Scripting history, Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th president of India – the first tribal person to hold the highest Constitutional post – on Monday, 25 July.

After taking the oath, Murmu addressed the nation from the Central Hall of Parliament, and said, "Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all the fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities."

She also emphasised that she would work for the interests of women, youth, and the tribal community in India while holding the top post.

Here are the key highlights from her address: