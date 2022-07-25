Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath Today; To Become 1st Tribal President of India
Catch all the live updates from president-elect Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in ceremony here.
Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th president of India on Monday, 25 July, at the Central Hall of Parliament.
The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 10:15 am, will be followed by a 21-gun salute. The president will address the gathering at Parliament after taking oath.
The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, members of the Council of Ministers, state governors, chief ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government.
National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu won the presidential election on Thursday, 21 July
At the end of today's ceremony, Murmu will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan, where an inter-services Guard of Honour will be accorded to her in the forecourt
Murmu is set to script history by becoming the first tribal person elected as president of India, and the second woman to hold the top post
President Ram Nath Kovind's term ended on Sunday, 24 July
A Look at the Govt's 1950 Document on President's Oath
On the eve of the swearing in ceremony of India's 15th President, the Press Information Bureau shared on Twitter an official document from 1950 titled 'Swearing in ceremony of President-elect and ministers on Thursday, January 26, 1950'.
The document carries the details of the oath ceremony of India's 1st President, Rajendra Prasad.
New Parliament Building Construction To Be Halted for Oath
The Personnel Ministry on Friday directed partial closure of certain government offices as well. The buildings that would be vacated early include South Block, North Block, Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Sanchar Bhawan, Press Trust of India (PTI) Building, Sena Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan among others, according to the order.
The construction work of the new Parliament building will also be stopped during that time.
Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Delhi
Vehicular movement is likely to be affected in Lutyens Delhi on Monday due to the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect of India, Delhi Traffic Police said Sunday.
A senior police officer has asked commuters to avoid roundabout Kautilya, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, K Kamraj Marg from 9 am to noon on Monday.
