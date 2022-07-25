ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath Today; To Become 1st Tribal President of India

Catch all the live updates from president-elect Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in ceremony here.

The Quint
Updated
India
3 min read
Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath Today; To Become 1st Tribal President of India
i

Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th president of India on Monday, 25 July, at the Central Hall of Parliament.

The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 10:15 am, will be followed by a 21-gun salute. The president will address the gathering at Parliament after taking oath.

The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, members of the Council of Ministers, state governors, chief ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government.

Snapshot

  • National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu won the presidential election on Thursday, 21 July

  • At the end of today's ceremony, Murmu will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan, where an inter-services Guard of Honour will be accorded to her in the forecourt

  • Murmu is set to script history by becoming the first tribal person elected as president of India, and the second woman to hold the top post

  • President Ram Nath Kovind's term ended on Sunday, 24 July

7:56 AM , 25 Jul
KEY EVENT

A Look at the Govt's 1950 Document on President's Oath

On the eve of the swearing in ceremony of India's 15th President, the Press Information Bureau shared on Twitter an official document from 1950 titled 'Swearing in ceremony of President-elect and ministers on Thursday, January 26, 1950'.

The document carries the details of the oath ceremony of India's 1st President, Rajendra Prasad.

ADVERTISEMENT
7:44 AM , 25 Jul

New Parliament Building Construction To Be Halted for Oath

The Personnel Ministry on Friday directed partial closure of certain government offices as well. The buildings that would be vacated early include South Block, North Block, Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Sanchar Bhawan, Press Trust of India (PTI) Building, Sena Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan among others, according to the order.

The construction work of the new Parliament building will also be stopped during that time.

7:43 AM , 25 Jul

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Delhi

Vehicular movement is likely to be affected in Lutyens Delhi on Monday due to the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect of India, Delhi Traffic Police said Sunday.

A senior police officer has asked commuters to avoid roundabout Kautilya, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, K Kamraj Marg from 9 am to noon on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
7:36 AM , 25 Jul

Dinner Hosted by President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind hosted a dinner for President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.


Published: 25 Jul 2022, 7:31 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
×
×