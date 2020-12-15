‘Don’t Publish Memoir’, Says Pranab’s Son; Daughter Rebukes Move

A couple of hours later, Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee rebuked her brother, saying, “I, daughter of the author of the memoir 'The Presidential Years', request my brother @ABHIJIT_LS not to create any unnecessary hurdles in publication of the last book written by our father. He completed the manuscript before he fell sick.”

She went on to write that “the final draft contains my dads’ hand written notes & comments that have been strictly adhered to. The views expressed by him are his own & no one should try to stop it from being published for any cheap publicity.”