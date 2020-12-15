‘Don’t Publish Memoir’, Says Pranab’s Son; Daughter Rebukes Move
“The Presidential Years” is set to release in January 2021.
Only a few days after Rupa Publications announced the release of the final volume of Pranab Mukherjee’s memoir “The Presidential Years”, his son and former Lok Sabha member Abhijit Mukherjee took to Twitter to urge the publishing house to stop the book’s publication, without his consent.
Following his appeal, Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, accused him for "cheap publicity”.
Referring to the released excerpts of “The Presidential Years”, Abhijit Mukherjee called them “motivated” in a Twitter thread.
“I , the Son of the author of the Memoir "The Presidential Memoirs" request you to kindly stop the publication of the memoir as well as motivated excerpts which is already floating in certain media platforms, without my written consent,” he wrote to Kapish Mehra, the Managing Director of Rupa Publications, on Twitter.
He further added that had his “father been alive today, he too would have done the same.”
A couple of hours later, Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee rebuked her brother, saying, “I, daughter of the author of the memoir 'The Presidential Years', request my brother @ABHIJIT_LS not to create any unnecessary hurdles in publication of the last book written by our father. He completed the manuscript before he fell sick.”
She went on to write that “the final draft contains my dads’ hand written notes & comments that have been strictly adhered to. The views expressed by him are his own & no one should try to stop it from being published for any cheap publicity.”
In another jab, she proceeded to correct Abhijit Mukherjee mistaking the title of the book to be "The Presidential Memoirs", and tweeted, “Btw bro, the title of the book is ‘The Presidential Years’, not ‘The Presidential Memoirs’.”
