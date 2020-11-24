‘Don’t Go by Efficacy, Oxford Vaccine Is the Best News for India’

Dr Jameel, stating a simple fact there. These vaccines require very cold storage. Pfizer needs to be stored at -70 degree Celsius, requires specialised containers, transport, training and distribution. Moderna vaccine can be stored at -20 degree Celsius and can be kept in freezers of normal refrigerators, but again, those are not available everywhere.

Secondly, and this is the painful truth, these vaccines are just too expensive and have been pre-booked very heavily by first-world countries. For example in the UK, for a population size of 67 million, they have already pre-booked 325 million doses – five times their population. Similarly in Australia, for a population of 25 million, 34 million doses have already been booked.

The Oxford vaccine, on the other, has been undergoing phase 3 trials in India. The Serum Institute of India (SII) is already manufacturing these vaccines here. They have a capacity of 800 million doses a year, of which 400 million will be available to India. We have a large at stake in this vaccine.