Oxford’s COVID Vaccine Hits 90% Success Rate by ‘Accident’

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be 90 percent effective, giving public health officials hope that they may soon have an effective and cheaper vaccine which will be easier to distribute.

The vaccine trials reached 90 percent efficacy by accident when some of the participants were given half a dose.

On Monday, 23 November, Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine showed 70.4 percent efficacy, meaning it can prevent 70.4 people from getting COVID-19, according to newly released data.