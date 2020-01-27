‘Troubled’ to See Omar Abdullah’s Picture, Says DMK Chief Stalin

Omar is among the three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state who continue to be in custody since 5 August, when the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and divided it in two Union Territories.

This is first picture of 49-year old Omar to have appeared in public domain after five months in detention. It showed him smiling in a snow covered jacket and sporting an unkempt greyish beard.