‘Troubled’ to See Omar Abdullah’s Picture, Says DMK Chief Stalin
DMK President M K Stalin on Monday, 27 January, said he was deeply troubled to see a photograph of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in which he sports an overgrown beard and demanded the Centre immediately release all leaders in detention in Jammu and Kashmir.
While the first showed Omar Abdullah clean shaven, the next featured him with a medium beard and in the final one an overgrown beard was striking.
The DMK has all along been demanding the release of all leaders in detention in Kashmir following the scrapping of Article 370.
Omar is among the three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state who continue to be in custody since 5 August, when the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and divided it in two Union Territories.
This is first picture of 49-year old Omar to have appeared in public domain after five months in detention. It showed him smiling in a snow covered jacket and sporting an unkempt greyish beard.