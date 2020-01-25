173 Days into House Arrest, Photo of Bearded Omar Abdullah Pops Up

It’s been five months since Article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir, and along with enforcing a lockdown on movement and communication, several top political leaders were put under house arrest.

Former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, and NC leaders Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah were among those detained under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Five months since August, an unverified photo of Omar Abdullah, showing him sporting a greyish beard is being circulated online. This photo has caught the attention of several people on social media platforms especially as none of these leaders who are currently under preventive custody have been active on their social media accounts.