Karnataka Saw 971 Riots in 5 Years, But Invoked UAPA in Just One

The families in DJ Halli affected by the mass arrests claim they have been wronged. Saira (name changed), whose husband was arrested as part of the case, said she had CCTV footage to prove that he husband was not at the site of the riot. “There is CCTV footage showing him getting into the apartment from the only entry and exit to their building. He doesn’t come out there for the entire duration of the violence,” she claimed.

She questioned the fairness of the situation pointing out that the lawyer representing her husband (and the other 162 persons) will not be able to get them out of jail until the charge sheet is filed by the NIA.

Vinay Srinivasa, an advocate and legal expert, pointed out that UAPA itself is a law designed to keep people in jail rather than address terrorist activities or a law and order issue. “The entire investigation has been arbitrary. There have been several statements about how the Police randomly picked up Muslim youth in the dead of night. There are serious questions about police overreach and how within few hours of the violence they could identify 100s of people, find out their addresses, and arrest them,” he said.