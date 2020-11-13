Not All is Gloomy This Diwali, Here is Satvir’s Story of Hope

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Diwali this year will be bleak for some, and yet special, for some of us. One of them is Satvir.

During the lockdown, in May 2020, The Quint reported on how the Noida police forced Satvir, a kulfi-seller, to leave behind his only source of income, his kulfi-cart, at the Delhi-Noida border.

Like several other migrant workers, Satvir was also facing deep financial distress and had no work in Delhi.