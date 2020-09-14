No Data on Migrant Workers’ Deaths, Job Losses: Govt in Parliament

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, 14 September, told Parliament that it has no data available on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The statement was made in response to a question raised in Lok Sabha, seeking information on how many migrant workers had lost their lives while trying to return to their native places, and if state-wise details of the toll were available, The Hindustan Times reported.