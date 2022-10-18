Diwali 2022: 10 Fun Facts That All of You Must Know About Deepawali

Diwali or Deepawali is a five day auspicious festival of Hindus that is celebrated with full enthusiasm and grandeur throughout the country. Diwali - the festival of lights is observed to commemorate the victory of good over evil, happiness over despair, and knowledge over ignorance.

This year Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, 24 October 2022. All of us know the history and significance behind the pious festival of Deepawali. People decorate their houses with lights, perform special rituals and Lakshmi puja, prepare delicacies, burst crackers, and more. The five day festival starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Diwali is recognized to honour and glorify the arrival of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his triump over Ravana.

Let us read about some amazing, interesting, and unknown fun facts about the festival of Diwali.