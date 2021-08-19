Delhi Riots: 3 Cops Identified in Case of Forcing 5 Injured Men to Sing Anthem

More than a year after the northeast Delhi riots took place, the Delhi Police has identified three police personnel who allegedly coerced five Muslim men, who were injured during the violence, to sing the national anthem, The Indian Express reported on Thursday, 19 August.

The three policemen of the Delhi Armed Police will be subjected to a lie-detection test.

For the purpose of the identification, over 100 police personnel were interrogated by the special investigation team of the Crime Branch, and a number of documents such as duty rosters were analysed, The Indian Express reported.