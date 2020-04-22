Under Lockdown, Confusion & Fear Grip NE Delhi As Arrests Increase

The FIR does not name any accused. Akhter has been booked under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. He was sent to Tihar Jail on 3 April.

"My husband was downstairs at his small shop. These policemen came in civil clothes and asked him to assist in the investigation for 10 minutes. He went ahead and helped them. They took him to Yamuna Vihar police station first, then he was told he will be taken to Dwarka. When we resisted him being taken to Dwarka, the policemen said, this is only for the purpose of investigation. He is not at fault, but we need to ask him questions and then we will leave him. Within 2 minutes, despite our requests, he was taken to Dwaraka," Aafreen recalls feeling distrustful of what the police was saying.

"My husband was not involved in anything, it is just that we live in the area where the NE Delhi violence broke out. This is our permanent home. Which is why we are being troubled. They have not shown us any evidence, in the three days they had him he told us that they had not even shown him any evidence,” Aafreen says, adding: