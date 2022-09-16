Delhi, Punjab Govts Join Hands to Curb Stubble Burning Through Bio-Decomposer

The Delhi and Punjab governments have joined hands to use Pusa bio-decomposer - a microbial solution that can decompose paddy straw in 15 to 20 days - on 5,000 acres of land in the agrarian state to prevent stubble burning which is a major cause of air pollution.

The move comes days after the Centre rejected the request of AAP governments in the two states to help them provide cash incentives to farmers in Punjab for not burning stubble.

As part of a pilot project to be implemented with the help of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), bio-decomposer will be sprayed over 5,000 acres or 2,023 hectares of land in Punjab.

This year, the total area under paddy cultivation in Punjab is pegged at 29-30 lakh hectares. The state on an average generates around 20 million tons of paddy straw annually.