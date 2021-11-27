'Committee With Farmers' Reps to Deliberate on MSP, Other Issues': Agri Minister

"After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home," Union Minister Tomar stated on Saturday, ANI reported.

"As far as cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state governments and they will take a decision. State governments will decide on the issue of compensation too, as per their state policy," the minister said.

Meanwhile, farmers marked the one-year anniversary of their successful protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws on Friday, with massive gatherings in Delhi, and other places. The contended agricultural laws are expected to be repealed on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.