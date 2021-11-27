'Committee With Farmers' Reps to Deliberate on MSP, Other Issues': Agri Minister
Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre will form a committee to deliberate upon the farmers' issues.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday, 27 November, said that the Centre would constitute a committee to deliberate upon the issues of the farmers, including the Minimum Support Price system.
"PM Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, and making MSP system more transparent and effective. This committee will have representatives from farmers' organisations."Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, as quoted by news agency ANI
"With the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 November had announced that the three contentious agricultural laws, which had been protested widely by farmers, would be repealed.
The farmers, who have been protesting at the Delhi borders since November 2020, had, in addition to the withdrawal of the laws, demanded a legal guarantee of MSP, sacking of Union Minister Ajay Misra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case, compensation for deceased farmers, and rescindment of the cases lodged against the farmers.
"After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home," Union Minister Tomar stated on Saturday, ANI reported.
"As far as cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state governments and they will take a decision. State governments will decide on the issue of compensation too, as per their state policy," the minister said.
Meanwhile, farmers marked the one-year anniversary of their successful protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws on Friday, with massive gatherings in Delhi, and other places. The contended agricultural laws are expected to be repealed on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.
(With inputs from ANI)
