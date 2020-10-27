NE Delhi Riots: Despite Court Order, Police Refuse to Register FIR

In the application that was moved in court on 17 July earlier this year, Nasir named five people as accused. Of these, one is the former MLA of Babarpur in northeast Delhi Naresh Gaur, three brothers Naresh, Subhash and Uttam Tyagi, and Sushil.

Reacting to the news, 69-year-old Naresh Gaur said that he was unaware that his name would be in any such application. “I am unable to breathe properly, I cannot even stand without support. I have had several operations and only eat and sleep the rest of the time. I am old. How has my name popped up in this application? I do not understand. Who is this complainant?”

When told he has not been accused of being on the spot, but only that slogans were raised against him, he said he has a lot of enemies. When asked why he has these enemies, he explained how his Mangal (Mars) has always been strong, the ‘commander’ in his life, due to which he has grown to get money and fame.

“Due to this, many people go against me as well,” he said.

Subhash Tyagi, who has been named as an accused in this case, told The Quint that this case was a complete lie. While Subhash is out, his brothers Uttam and Naresh Tyagi have been in jail since 9 April, in the case of the death of Parvez, on 25 February. They’ve been arrested for rioting, murder amongst other charges.