Mundka Fire Caused by Short Circuit in Generator, Says Fire Chief
DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma, however, refused to confirm a short circuit was the cause of the fire.
Four days after a massive fire broke out in Delhi's Mundka, in one of the city's deadliest tragedies, Delhi fire chief on Monday, 16 May, said that a short circuit in the generator on the first floor of the multistorey building had led to a blast, igniting the inferno.
"The cause of fire is short circuit in the generator on the 1st floor. This led to a blast," Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg said.
DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma, however, refused to confirm if this was the cause. He said, "We are awaiting FSL report on what led to the fire."
Even three days later, medics have been able to only identify eight of the 27 bodies that were recovered from the gutted building, while 29 persons are still missing. The charred remains of the corpses have proved a hindrance to identification of the deceased.
Father-Son Duo, Who Had Come From Australia, Among Those Dead
A father-son duo, who had come from Australia to deliver a sales motivation lecture in the building, was also killed in the tragedy.
The two, identified as Kailash Jyani, 62, and Amit Jyani, 37, had come to India from Australia to deliver the motivational lecture at the Cofe Impax Pvt Ltd.
The company involved in importing CCTV camera parts was operating from the first, second, and third floors of the building, and approximately a hundred employees had been attending a motivational programme at the second floor when the fire broke out.
"Both of them had come from Australia to deliver the lecture on 13 May. They have also died in the incident," DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma told news agency IANS.
The senior officer said that the bodies of the father and son were identified with the help of a gold chain and jewellery they were wearing, however, their identities would be confirmed only after the DNA sampling.
Meanwhile, three persons, including the owners of the company and the building, have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.
