Mundka Fire Caused by Short Circuit in Generator, Says Fire Chief

Four days after a massive fire broke out in Delhi's Mundka, in one of the city's deadliest tragedies, Delhi fire chief on Monday, 16 May, said that a short circuit in the generator on the first floor of the multistorey building had led to a blast, igniting the inferno.

"The cause of fire is short circuit in the generator on the 1st floor. This led to a blast," Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg said.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma, however, refused to confirm if this was the cause. He said, "We are awaiting FSL report on what led to the fire."

Even three days later, medics have been able to only identify eight of the 27 bodies that were recovered from the gutted building, while 29 persons are still missing. The charred remains of the corpses have proved a hindrance to identification of the deceased.