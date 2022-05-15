Mundka Fire: Manish Lakra, Owner of Building Where 27 Died, Arrested
According to media reports, 27 people died in the fire on Saturday.
Manish Lakra, owner of the four-storey office complex in Delhi’s Mundka, which caught fire on Friday, 13 May, has been arrested.
At least 27 people died in the fire on Saturday.
According to The Indian Express, DCP (outer) Sameer Sharma said:
“We have nabbed Manish Lakra. Raids were done and he was nabbed.”
Previously, on Saturday, the Delhi Police had arrested Harish Goel and Vijay Goel, owners of a company in the building. The father of these two men, Amarnath Goel, was among those killed in the fire.
Soon after the arrest of two men, Lakra, who owns the building, went absconding. The building reportedly did not have a safety clearance from the fire department.
21 Women Among 27 Dead
Out of the 27 deceased, 21 were women. Several of them had taken up jobs to support their families after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
The list of missing persons however has 29 names, out of which 24 are women.
Till, now, however, only eight victims have been identified.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those who have sustained injuries. He has also reportedly ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of the deceased.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.