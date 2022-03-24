Delhi Hotel Refuses Entry to J&K Man Citing 'Police Directions', Cops Deny It

A Kashmiri man on Tuesday, 22 March, was denied check-in to the Pleasant Inn Hotel in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, before being told by the hotel staff that the reason for the denial was "directions" from the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The video recorded by the man has since gone viral. He can be seen providing his Aadhaar card to the hotel reception and even offering his passport to check-in at the hotel, but to no avail.

A day later, the Delhi Police issued a clarification and denied any such direction being issued.

Further, the Oyo Rooms took the hotel off its platform and stated, "We are appalled that this happened...Our room and our hearts are open for everyone, always."