Delhi Govt Sanctions Sedition Charges Against Umar, Sharjeel

Khalid was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in September in the case. The Delhi Police arrested Sharjeel Imam under the same Act on 25 August. Imam was booked for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in December 2019.

In February this year, riots that broke out in parts of northeast Delhi claimed 53 lives and injured 583 persons.