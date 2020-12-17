Delhi HC Directs Civic Bodies to Release Salaries of Doctors

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 16 December, directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to release the salaries of the doctors of the nine hospitals they run for the month of October within two weeks.

The bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad were hearing an application moved by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

In the application, the IMA had also sought that the doctors of three hospitals – Swami Dayanand Hospital, Chandiwala Maternity Home and Shahdara Polyclinic – managed by the EDMC be included in the list of hospitals being considered for relief by the high court, reported news agency PTI.