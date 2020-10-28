Delhi Court Acquits Kejriwal in Defamation Case by BJP’s Bidhuri
ACMM Vishal Pahuja acquitted Kejriwal of all the offences that had been brought on against him.
A Delhi court on Wednesday, 28 October, acquitted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case brought on by BJP lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri in 2016, reported IANS.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja acquitted Kejriwal of all the offences that had been brought on against him.
The BJP MP had slapped a defamation case against Kejriwal following latter's interview to a news channel. Kejriwal, in the interview, had alleged that serious criminal cases were pending against Bidhuri.
Bidhuri had, according to NDTV, claimed Kejriwal had defamed him, and that no case was pending against him
Kejriwal, according to NDTV, was also summoned as an accused by the court earlier under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC. He was later granted bail.
(With inputs from IANS and NDTV.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.