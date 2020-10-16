Cut-off 100%, Where Will Others Go? Kejriwal Asks Education Min

The Chief Minister said that students who have passed out of class 12 and are now seeking admissions in colleges are facing problems. “If cut-off is 100 percent, where will other children who scored between 60-90 percent go?” he asked.

Maintaining that the number of seats have remained more or less stagnant, while the number of applicants have risen, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that successive governments are to blame for the admission crisis.