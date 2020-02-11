Delhi Elections: Counting Begins, Both BJP & AAP Confident of Win

Counting of votes in the 70 constituencies of the Delhi Assembly began at 8 am on Tuesday, 11 February.
The high-octane electoral battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conclude later on Tuesday with the announcement of results.
Exit polls have predicted an easy win for the AAP, which sought to retain power on the development plank, against the BJP and the Congress.
The Election Commission announced that the final voter turnout in the national capital was 62.59 percent, nearly 24 hours after the polling ended.
Snapshotclose
- At least six exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the AAP
- India Today-My Axis India survey has predicted a repeat of the AAP’s 2015 landslide performance
- Congress has rubbished the exit poll results, most of which predicted little or no change in the party’s fortunes from 2015 polls
We Have Worked For People in the Last 5 Years, Confident of AAP's Win: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years.”
Confident That BJP Will Win Delhi: Manoj Tiwari
BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari said he is confident that the BJP will win the Assembly elections. He told ANI, “I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats.”
Delhi Assembly Elections: Tight Security in Place Ahead of Counting on Tuesday
Tight security arrangements have been put in place at various centres across the national capital where the counting of votes polled in the high-stakes 8 February Delhi Assembly elections will take place on Tuesday, 11 February, according to PTI.
The counting centres are located at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and GB Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi, among other places.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )