Delhi Elections: Counting Begins, Both BJP & AAP Confident of Win

Counting of votes in the 70 constituencies of the Delhi Assembly began at 8 am on Tuesday, 11 February.

The high-octane electoral battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conclude later on Tuesday with the announcement of results.

Exit polls have predicted an easy win for the AAP, which sought to retain power on the development plank, against the BJP and the Congress.

The Election Commission announced that the final voter turnout in the national capital was 62.59 percent, nearly 24 hours after the polling ended.