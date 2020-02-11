Kejriwal Leads, Atishi Trails: What Numbers Show in 10 Key Seats
With the results of the Delhi Assembly Elections coming in, the fate of the national capital will be known in a few hours. Early trends show the Aam Aadmi Party leading in 49 seats, while the BJP leads in 20 seats.
Delhi Election Constituency-wise Trends
So far, here’s what the big picture looks like for the 10 most important constituencies in the national capital.
Kejriwal Leads in New Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to early trends, maintained a lead over his competitor from the constituency, Sunil Yadav, who is contesting from a BJP ticket.
Sisodia Ahead in East Delhi’s Patparganj
Patparganj has also held importance over the past year, with the East Delhi seat being deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s home ground. Early trends on Tuesday showed the Deputy Chief Minister ahead of his competitors, Congress’ Laxman Rawat and BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi.
AAP’s Rajesh Bansiwala Ahead in Rohini
From Delhi's Rohini seat, AAP’s Rajesh Nama Bansiwala was leading in early trends, with more than 1,000 votes ahead of BJP’s Vijender Kumar.
Close Contest Between Kapil Mishra and Akhilesh Tripathi in Model Town
Early trends of the Model Town seat showed a close contest between BJP candidate Kapil Mishra and AAP’s Akhilesh Tripathi, with less than 100 votes to separate the two.
Amanatullah Khan Ahead in Okhla, Home to Shaheen Bagh, Jamia
One of the most charged up seats in this year’s election is being led by Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan, an expected leader from the seat that is home to Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Isamia University.
AAP’s Imran Hussain Comfortably Ahead in Ballimaran
The Ballimaran seat was the only one where the Congress took a lead for a while. Congress candidate Haroon Yusuf was ahead only for some time, as per early trends. However, AAP’s Imran Hussain overtook Yusuf soon enough, and was ahead with more than 10,000 votes till 10:15 am.
Bagga Trails in Hari Nagar
BJP’s controversial spokesperson, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was seen trailing at the Hari Nagar constituency as per early trends, giving a tough fight to AAP candidate Rajkumari Dhillon.
Atishi Trails in South Delhi’s Kalkaji
In a rather surprising trend, AAP’s Atishi Marlena was trailing close behind BJP’s Dharambir Singh in South Delhi’s Kalkaji.
AAP’s Parlad Sawhney Ahead in Chandni Chowk
The old Delhi seat, where Congress had fielded Alka Lamba, is being led by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Parlad Singh Sawhney. BJP candidate Suman Kumar Gupta was at the third place.
Raghav Chadha Ahead in Rajinder Nagar
AAP has pitched its heavyweight Raghav Chadha from the Rajinder Nagar seat, otherwise a BJP stronghold. Early trends, however, show Chadha in the lead, ahead of BJP candidate RP Singh and Congress’ Rocky Tuseed.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )