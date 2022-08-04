FTII Pune Merit List Shows 'Vacant' SC, ST, and OBC Seats; Students Protest

Of the 11 seats in the editing department of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, one seat lies vacant for the current batch. The vacant seat happens to be the one reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The institute has not released a waiting list for this vacancy either, as per the merit list uploaded on the premier institute's website.

Students currently studying in the institute now allege that across several departments of the FTII, seats that are reserved for OBC, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates have not been filled. In a statement dated 30 July, the FTII Students' Association, alleged, "Many seats, as well as waitlist positions in the OBC, SC, and ST categories, have not been filled, citing reasons of ineligibility."

Students began protesting in the campus on 29 July soon after the institute released the list for the current year, or the batch of 2021 (the institute is running behind because of pandemic-induced delays).