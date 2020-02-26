On Camera: Deceased Girl’s Father Beaten up by Telangana Police

On Wednesday, while police were rushing the body to the hospital, Sandhya's father, Chandrashekar obstructed the police by falling in front of the freezer in which the body was kept and tried to prevent the police from taking the body to perform the autopsy.

Soon, a police constable identified as Sridhar kicked Chandrashekar and tried to drag him away, even as the distraught father continued to hold on to the freezer and refused to give in. The action of the constable has sparked outrage amongst netizens, who demanded action against the insensitive constable.